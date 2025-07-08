FG urged to improve investment in creative industry for job creation 

…says event to present opportunities for youths to grow talent

The Convener of the Grand Award 2025, Henshaki Victory has asked the Federal government to increase investments in the creative industry as means of creating more jobs for Nigerian youths.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja, the Henshaki said the creative industry can provide slot of jobs for Nigerian youths and also take many out of poverty.

He noted that improved federal government investment in the art sector will create any environment where skilled and talented young Nigerians can meaningful be engaged, creating many jobs in the process.

Also speaking on the proposed Grand Award, the Convener stated that the planned event will present a great opportunity for talented young dancers to showcase their talent to the world

He explained that “We are giving them (dancers) a platform that will create more jobs and more recognition which is going to bring more money for them.

“The platform is going to take off many dancers from the streets, it is going to take out talented dancers that have been laid back because they don’t have platform for jobs or to perform”.

Henshaki explained that “this is the first dancers award in Nigeria. So you can imagine for how many years dancers have not been recognized, so I would say the government should put more funds in the creative industry” the Convener urged

He lamented that, “we used to have Calabar carnival, we used to have all form of carnivals, and these carnivals made use of dancers a lot, however, . Some of them (carnivals) are not functional anymore”.

The Convener also noted that with Government support, the creative industry will grow better, bigger and create more jobs for Nigerian youths.

Henshaki stated further that the Grand Award embodies a simple but powerful mission: “to honor, elevate, and spotlight the incredible talents within our dance ecosystem—whether they perform on stages, in studios, or on screens across the world.

“This event is not just another awards night. It is a ‘movement to promote our creative arts’, to empower the dancers, enthusiasts, and supporters who shape the cultural heartbeat of Nigeria. We are creating a platform that recognizes excellence, fosters growth, and gives our dancers the visibility and recognition they truly deserve.

“We are therefore thrilled to announce that this year, over 30 award categories will be presented, celebrating diverse styles, skills, and contributions—from traditional and contemporary to street and digital performances.

“We officially invite the public to nominate their favorite dancers and dance figures across all categories.

“After the nominations are reviewed and shortlisted, voting will begin from 24th August through to 14th September. Every voice counts—and we encourage everyone in the creative, cultural, and entertainment sectors to participate in choosing who gets to wear the crown this year.

“This exquisite event Award Night will take place at the prestigious Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton Abuja, a venue befitting the glamour, artistry, and spirit of excellence that defines this event” he. Stated.

