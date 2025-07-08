Education

BREAKING: JAMB sets 150 as cut-off mark for universities

Adam Mosadioluwa
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has set 150 as the minimum cut-off mark for admission into universities for the 2025/2026 academic session.

The decision was announced on Tuesday at the 2025 Policy Meeting on Admissions held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

According to the board, the cut-off mark for colleges of nursing sciences was pegged at 140, while 100 was approved for both polytechnics and colleges of education.

“The minimum admissible scores for admissions for the next academic session have been fixed at 150 for universities, 100 for polytechnics, 100 for colleges of education, and 140 for colleges of nursing sciences by the stakeholders (Heads of Tertiary Institutions),” JAMB wrote on its X handle.

Meanwhile, Tribune Online reports that JAMB also revealed the highest scorer in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) as Okeke Chinedu Christian from Anambra State, who secured a total of 375 out of a possible 400.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, made the disclosure during the policy meeting, stating that the top scorer chose the University of Lagos as his first choice to study Mechanical Engineering.

He was closely followed by Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe State, who scored 374 and selected Afe Babalola University (ABUAD), also applying for Mechanical Engineering.

In third place was Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka from Kwara State, who scored 373 and equally chose the University of Lagos for the same course.

