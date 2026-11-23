The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commenced a strategic organisational review aimed at strengthening its institutional framework, improving operational efficiency and enhancing its capacity to deliver on its mandate of expanding access to higher education financing for Nigerian students.

The Director of Strategic Communications, NELFUND, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja.

She said the review was designed to ensure that the Fund’s internal structures, systems and operational processes remained responsive to its growing responsibilities and the evolving demands of the national Student Loan Scheme.

Since the commencement of the scheme, NELFUND has recorded approximately 870,000 unique beneficiaries and disbursed over N375 billion, a development that underscores the need to strengthen its institutional capacity to manage the expanding programme effectively.

According to the statement, the organisational review will assess existing operational arrangements, identify areas requiring improvement and develop recommendations to enhance institutional effectiveness, clarify organisational responsibilities and improve service delivery.

To ensure an objective and professional assessment, the Fund has appointed an independent consulting firm with relevant expertise in organisational development and public sector institutional reforms.

Oluwatuyi said the engagement followed prescribed procurement procedures under the Public Procurement Act 2007 and applicable regulations, in line with NELFUND’s commitment to transparency, accountability and prudent management of public resources.

She explained that the consulting firm would undertake the assignment independently, providing an objective assessment and evidence-based recommendations guided by professional standards and the broader institutional interests of the Fund.

The statement further assured student beneficiaries, tertiary institutions and other stakeholders that the exercise was strictly an internal institutional development initiative and would not disrupt the operations of the Student Loan Scheme.

It stressed that the processing of applications, loan approvals, disbursements and other services under the scheme would continue without interruption throughout the review.

NELFUND said the initiative was part of efforts to consolidate its achievements, address emerging institutional challenges and build sustainable structures capable of delivering greater impact in Nigeria’s higher education sector.

It added that the ultimate objective was to build an institution whose organisational capacity, systems and operational effectiveness matched the scale of its mandate and the expectations of Nigerian students seeking access to higher education financing.