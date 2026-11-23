The member representing Bichi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Abubakar Kabir Abubakar Bichi, has urged his constituents to reciprocate government development projects by voting for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and other All Progressives Congress (APC) candidates in the 2027 general elections.

He said Bichi Constituency was targeting 300,000 votes each for Tinubu, Governor Yusuf and the APC, expressing confidence that the area would replicate its previous electoral support for the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bichi, the chairman of the Appropriation Committee in the House of Representatives, made the call during the flag-off of his re-election campaign in Waire town, Bichi Local Government Area of Kano State.

The lawmaker, who is seeking a third term, said the federal and state governments had delivered several development projects across the 11 wards of the constituency, including roads, schools, healthcare facilities, water supply, electricity and agricultural interventions.

He attributed some of the projects to President Tinubu, saying the President had demonstrated commitment to the development of Kano and the North through his support for infrastructure and other initiatives aimed at improving people’s living conditions.

He said the massive turnout at the campaign rally was an indication that constituents were satisfied with the development projects being executed in their communities.

The lawmaker pledged to continue providing infrastructure and economic empowerment programmes if re-elected, urging residents to support him for another term in the National Assembly.

“By the grace of God, I will continue to execute more projects for the growth and development of this constituency if you vote for me again to continue to be your representative at the National Assembly.

“So also, you will continue to reap the dividends of democracy if you massively vote again for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, and indeed, all other APC candidates during the 2027 elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, residents of Bichi Federal Constituency have pledged to vote massively for Tinubu’s re-election during the 2027 general elections.

The pledge was made through a voice vote conducted by Bichi during the campaign flag-off, with constituents citing roads, standard-gauge railway, schools, healthcare, electricity and agricultural interventions as reasons for their support.

They also pledged to support Governor Yusuf, Bichi and other APC candidates in the forthcoming elections.

Earlier, the Kano State APC Chairman, Haruna Doguwa, expressed confidence that the party would win the 2027 elections in the state from top to bottom.

Bichi expressed delight over the turnout at the rally, saying it reflected constituents’ satisfaction with his representation and the development projects delivered to the area.