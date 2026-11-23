The Executive Director of #FixPolitics Africa, Anthony Ubani, has commended the decision of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Ayobami Akinyode Olunloyo, to contest the Oyo Central Senatorial seat in the 2027 general election, urging voters to assess carefully his professional background, academic qualifications and governance experience.

Ubani, in a statement issued at the weekend, said Olunloyo’s experience in engineering, international business, media enterprise and public policy had provided him with exposure to issues relevant to governance and public service.

He urged voters in Oyo Central to consider the candidate’s record and development proposals as they prepare to elect their representative in the National Assembly.

According to Ubani, public office requires more than political connections and campaign promises, stressing the importance of institutional knowledge, sound judgement, discipline and the ability to address societal challenges.

He described Olunloyo’s professional journey as one spanning several fields, including Electrical and Electronic Engineering, international business, strategic management and media.

Ubani noted that the PDP candidate obtained a Master of Engineering degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Birmingham in 2001 before beginning his professional career at Thales, an international technology company, where he worked in the British defence industry.

He subsequently ventured into media and commercial management, founding PaV Media, a creative production business, and later holding a senior commercial position at Sky, a major British broadcaster.

The #FixPolitics Africa executive director also highlighted Olunloyo’s academic achievements at the University of Birmingham, Cambridge Judge Business School and the School of Politics, Policy and Governance (SPPG).

He said Olunloyo graduated as the valedictorian and best graduating student of the pioneer 2021 class of SPPG, an institution that places emphasis on character, competence and capacity in leadership.

Ubani, however, acknowledged the candidate’s family background, noting that he is the son of the late Dr Victor Omololu Olunloyo, a renowned mathematician, education administrator and former governor of the old Oyo State.

He maintained that while the family background was part of Olunloyo’s story, his professional and academic accomplishments should also be assessed independently.

On his political ambition, Ubani said the candidate’s training in public policy and governance had informed his approach to the responsibilities of elective office.

He particularly referred to Olunloyo’s six-point development framework, which was presented during a press engagement in Ibadan on October 18, 2026.

The framework focuses on employment and livelihoods, education, food security, healthcare, security and cultural heritage.

According to Ubani, Olunloyo identified poor road infrastructure, limited opportunities for young people, inadequate access to healthcare, water shortages and flooding as some of the challenges confronting communities within the senatorial district.

Oyo Central Senatorial District comprises 11 local government areas covering parts of Ibadan, Oyo and Ogbomoso.

Ubani said the candidate’s proposals were framed around the constitutional responsibilities of a federal legislator, particularly lawmaking, appropriation, oversight and representation, rather than responsibilities belonging to state and local government executives.

He said this distinction was important in assessing campaign promises and determining how proposed interventions could be implemented through the National Assembly and relevant government agencies.

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On accountability, Ubani highlighted Olunloyo’s proposal to establish a searchable register of constituency projects within six months of assuming office, if elected.

Other proposed measures include quarterly performance reports, annual public accountability meetings across the 11 local government areas and independent assessments of his performance by civil society organisations.

Ubani said the proposed accountability mechanisms would provide residents with measurable indicators for monitoring the candidate’s performance and determining whether campaign commitments were being fulfilled.

He added that the proposals would enable constituents to track the implementation of projects, monitor budgetary allocations and assess the frequency of public engagements.

Ubani urged voters in Oyo Central to participate actively in the 2027 general election and assess candidates based on their qualifications, policy proposals, public service records and accountability commitments.