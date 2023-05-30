The meaningless murders of two US Embassy staff and their police escorts in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State made headlines across the globe. It is paradoxical that the grisly murders in which the victims were killed and their corpses burnt, were on a mission to save lives but lost their own lives instead. This sad episode has once again brought to the fore the need for the incoming administration of the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prioritise security as the last eight years has witnessed so much violence and bloodshed from non-state actors across the federation.

In the last two years, since the formation of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), by the terrorist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the entire South East has become a security nightmare.

Constitutionally, the primary purpose of government is the protection of lives and properties. No meaningful activity, economic or otherwise, can take place in an atmosphere of insecurity. The incoming administration and the state governments need to collaborate to put a stop to this festering sore. Critical stakeholders in the region should be consulted on how to bring an end to this scourge.

