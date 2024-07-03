The Director General of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) visited the victims of the recent suicide bombing in Gwoza, who are receiving treatment at the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital.

Tribune Online reports that the attack had left several people injured while 32 others lost their lives.

During his visit on Tuesday, the DG promised to provide support to the victims, ensuring that they receive the necessary care and assistance to recover from their injuries.

He said the commission is committed to alleviating the suffering of those affected by the insurgency in the region.

The DG expressed his sympathy to the families of the victims and prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives in the attack. He also took the time to speak with the victims, offering words of encouragement and support.

He said, “Our visit is a reminder that the NEDC stands in solidarity with the people of the region,” citing that “We are committed to supporting the victims of insurgency in their time of need.

“The NEDC’s support will go a long way in helping the victims recover and rebuild their lives. The commission’s efforts to rebuild and restore the region are crucial in bringing peace and stability to Borno state.”

