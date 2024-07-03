The Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources has said that the flash floods around the state is due to high-intensity rain and urged residents to avoid panic over the heavy flood at the Olopo Meji inward third Mainland.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab disclosed this on his X handle on Wednesday, stating that it is a flash flood caused by the high intensity of the long rain duration coupled with the current high tidal lagoon level.

He, therefore, assured residents that as the high tidal level of the lagoon goes down, the rain/storm water will be able to discharge into the lagoon

He wrote, “The Olopo Meji inward 3rd Mainland situation is a flash flood that is due to the high intensity of the rain, long duration rain coupled with high tidal lagoon level at the moment.

“Be rest assured it would go away in about 1-2hour. As the high tidal level of the lagoon goes down, the rain / storm water will be able to discharge into the lagoon.”

A heavy rainfall early Wednesday morning flooded many parts of Lagos, making it difficult for commuters to move to their destinations.

With the downpour, workers in the nation’s commercial capital struggled to get to their various workplaces.

Many who defied the rain and left their homes with the hope of getting to their places of work were seen stranded at different bus stops while trying to commute in the city.

Also, heavily flooded the Iyana-Oworo-Alopomeji area heading to the Third Mainland Bridge, causing long traffic that extended to Alapere.

The downpour caused a tree to fall around Airport U-turn in Oshodi and personnel of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) were at hand to clear the fallen tree from the road to facilitate traffic flow and ensure public safety.

