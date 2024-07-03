The Gombe State government has received donations of medical consumables from the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to boost healthcare delivery services.

The initiative aims to enhance the well-being of the state’s residents by ensuring effective and efficient healthcare service delivery across the state.

The donation was formally handed over to the State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, during a ceremony held at the headquarters of the Ministry in Gombe.

The Acting State Coordinator of NEDC, Rufa’i Lawan Baba Manu, stated that the donation was part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to supply essential medical equipment and ensure patients have easy access to necessary medications.

He highlighted the NEDC’s intervention in providing anti-snake venom to the Ministry of Health, benefiting snakebite treatment centres in the Kaltungo local government area.

Baba Manu also announced that the NEDC has supplied a solar-powered system to the Gombe State Specialist Hospital aimed to alleviate operational challenges in critical departments, including gynaecology, paediatrics, administration, and the accident and emergency unit.

Reaffirming the commission’s commitment, Baba Manu emphasised NEDC’s dedication to fostering sustainable development and economic growth in Gombe State.

While receiving the items, the Commissioner, Dr. Habu Dahiru, expressed profound gratitude to the NEDC, noting that the donation is a significant boost for public health in the state.

He assured that the donated facilities would be utilised effectively to improve healthcare delivery.

The Commissioner remarked, “The NEDC’s timely contribution offers a beacon of hope for our patients and the healthcare sector at large. We look forward to continued collaboration in enhancing public health for the people of Gombe State.”

