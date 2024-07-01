The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has denied a publication by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) regarding a proposed outage on the Osogbo-Akure-Ado-Ekiti 132kV line.

The outage was allegedly scheduled to commence on July 1, 2024, for the installation of OPGW.

In a statement released by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs at TCN, the company clarified that no such outage request has been approved.

The TCN management assures the public that there is no planned outage on the specified line.

“A publication by the BEDC regarding a proposed outage on Osogbo-Akure-Ado-Ekiti 132kV line for the purpose of installing OPGW commencing on 1st July, 2024 has been brought to the notice of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

TCN Management hereby informs the general public that no such outage request has been approved,” the statement read.

