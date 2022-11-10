NDPB to train 50 journalists on data privacy, protection

The National Commissioner of Nigeria Data Protection Bureau (NDPB), Dr. Vincent Olatunji has disclosed the plans of the Bureau to train 50 journalists on data protection by the first quarter of 2023.

Dr. Olatunji made this disclosure on Thursday at a press conference on the progress of data privacy and protection in Nigeria.

“Evidently, we have prioritized the training of press men and women and the Bureau is committed to doing more. Within the 1st Quarter of 2023, we are planning to organize a train the trainers workshop for 50 journalists to be drawn from both the mainstream and new media”, he said.

He said in order to achieve its mandate, the Bureau has engaged with over 50 establishments at the highest level. “For instance, in the health and gaming sectors, we are working on sectorial guidelines. Approximately 90% of our population may have various degrees of sensitive personal data being processed in the health sector. “Over 60 million youths are sharing personal data in the gaming industry. You will agree, therefore, that the advent of automated data processing which could have a significant impact on the enjoyment of private lives has made data protection imperative. “A strategic area in which the Bureau is leaving no stone unturned is capacity building. Thus the Bureau has conducted a series of training for its staff and other institutions such as the Nigeria Television Authority, Voice of Nigeria, and Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, Imo State. “Arrangements are in top gear to also conduct training for Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Federal Ministry of Health, National Health Insurance Authority, National Lottery Regulator Commission, etc”.

According to Dr. Olatunji, NDPB has a mandate to “regulate the processing of personal data to guarantee the Rights, Privacy and Freedom of Nigerians in the global Digital Economy. “Investigation of data privacy breaches; Enforcement of data subject rights; Data Protection awareness and capacity building for Data Subjects (natural persons) and Data Controllers/Processors in the public and private sectors. “Coordination of the passage of an enabling act on data protection in Nigeria; and Cooperation with relevant local and international bodies for the purposes of advancing data privacy and protection”, he stated.

He said the resolve of the Bureau is to follow a road map that is Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-Bound (SMART).

“This is instructive given the sheer size of our population – which is estimated at over 210 million. Not only that, for Nigerian businesses to be competitive in the modern global economy, they must be embedded in a resilient and safe data processing ecosystem”, the NDPB boss noted.