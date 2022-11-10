Flood: Bayelsa extends schools resumption by one week

The Bayelsa State Government has extended the resumption of the 2022 academic calendar for public, private secondary, and primary schools in the state from 14th November to 21st November 2022.

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr. Gentle E. Emelah, in a statement in Yenagoa, said that the extension is a result of the slow pace with which the flood waters are receding in some parts of the State.

Speaking further, the government also charged operators of the private sector to maintain the government-approved calendar and charge all stakeholders in the Educational sector to remain vigilant and ensure strict adherence to all school safety regulations in the face of the receding flood.

The government, therefore, empathized with all Bayelsans who have been affected in one way or the other by this unfortunate natural disaster.

It would be recalled that the United Nations has described the flood disaster in Bayelsa State as a crisis of major proportions that deserves urgent attention.

The UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Nigeria and Representative of the Secretary-General, Mr. Matthias Schmale, stated this when he led a delegation comprising officials of the global body, the World Health Organisation and the Federal Ministry of Water Resources to Bayelsa.

