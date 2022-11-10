2023: Show more than passing interest in Ebonyi, AEISCID pleads with IGP

Ahead next general elections, the Association of Ebonyi Indigenes Socio-Cultural In the Diaspora, ( AEISCID) has tasked the Inspector General of Police Usman Baba Ahmed, to beam his searchlight on the operation of an existing security outfit, Ebubeagu in the south east state.

President of the association, Ambassador Paschal Oluchukwu, disclosed in a statement on Thursday in Abuja that the call became necessary in the wake of degenerating security situation in Ebonyi state as a result of activities of an armed militia group, Ebubeagu Security Network.

According to AEISCID, “Ebubeagu has no place in Nigeria’s law and democracy going by the extant provisions of Sections 4 and 214 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria respectively which provides that only the National Assembly shall have powers to legislate on matters pertaining to the security of a state under the Nigerian federation and further made an Act creating the Nigerian Police Force as the only security outfit recognized by law.”

The Ebonyi group expressed concern that Ebubeagu “has been running amok since its establishment through an unknown law by the Ebonyi State House of Assembly.

The group alleged that the Commissioner of Police Ebonyi State,

Aliyu Garba appears helpless while the lives of innocent citizens are being lost to the activities of the security outfit.

“The IGP must disband Ebubeagu and set up a tactical squad to comb the old Government House Abakaliki which has since become a crime zone for the Ebubeagu militia and rescue those trapped inside the dungeon. All arms illegally acquired by the group and in their possession should also be retrieved immediately.

“The Nigerian Police authorities should also constitute a public probe panel of enquiry for citizens who have been victims of Ebubeagu torture to lodge their petitions and complaints for immediate treatment of same just like during the EndSARS protest.

“Bring to book all its officers and men of the Ebubeagu Security Network who are found wanting in one way or the other based on the petitions and allegations levelled against its men and officers of Ebubeagu.

“For the IGP, AESICID concludes that a stitch in time can still save nine. The time for very urgent action, therefore, is now because we fear that anarchy looms in our beloved State if these alarms are not followed with corresponding actions!”

