NDE commences three-month skills acquisition training for youths in Ekiti

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced a three-month skills acquisition programme under its Environmental Beautification Training Scheme(EBTS) for no fewer than thirty youths across the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.

Speaking at the flag-off of the scheme in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo noted that the scheme was part of the federal government’s commitment and drive to creating job opportunities for teeming youths in the country.

Represented by the state coordinator, Emmanuel Ojo, the DG explained that the skills acquisition training would be divided into three categories namely; hard landscaping, soft landscaping and plaster of Paris (POP), adding that trainers had been engaged by the agency towards the success of the scheme.

He advised the beneficiaries to be dedicated and show a willingness to learn the skills during the duration of the training, saying that it would in no small measure help them to stay afloat in society economically amidst the rising lack of employment opportunities.

He declared that the acquisition of skills is key to economic prosperity and socio-economic development in the country due to the lack of white-collar jobs, noting that only those with relevant skills would remain relevant and be able to survive.

According to him, “ We are witnessing another strategic tool employed by the directorate in living up to its mandate and mission of creating jobs for all as we post beneficiaries of the scheme out to various training outfits under the EBTS in a bid to promote self-sustainability which in turn breeds a noticeable multiplier effect through direct and indirect wealth creation.”

“The essence of this scheme is to enshrine in the beneficiaries the technical knowledge and expertise required to remain relevant in their various fields of vocation and the requisite entrepreneurship skills to thrive no matter what the economic headlines may portray.

“I, therefore, use this grace to admonish you my privileged beneficiaries of today’s event to demonstrate a high sense of commitment coupled with an unquenchable thirst for excellence to ensure that the effort of the federal government of Nigeria through the NDE on job creation is not in vain.”

Speaking, the Special Adviser to the state governor on human capital development, Gbenga Agbeyo who was represented by Dr Israel Osundare commended NDE in its effort to provide opportunities for youths in the state.

While reiterating the importance of skills acquisition in any society for financial prosperity, he urged the participants to be committed to making careers for themselves through the scheme.

The beneficiaries who hailed the NDE for the training said they would do everything possible to take full advantage and become employers of labour through relevant skills they would acquire from the training.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



