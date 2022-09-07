Atiku to meet ex-PDP presidential aspirants today

PEOPLES Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is to hold a meeting today in Abuja with co-contenders for the party ticket at the primary held in May 2022 in Abuja.

Feelers on Tuesday night indicated that the meeting is part of the frantic efforts to resolve all issues that have been trailing since the conduct of the exercise with a view to building a consensus on the way forward.

One of the aspirants (names withheld) who gave the hint about the parley did not give further information concerning the meeting.

The source expressed near frustration over the protracted crisis rocking the party after the primary was won and lost as well as the choice of a running mate by Atiku.

The conflict has persisted in spite of moves by various power blocs within the PDP to reconcile the camp of Wike with Atiku.

The meeting is coming less than 24 hours after the former vice-president, met with former principal of the House of Representatives, led by former deputy Speaker, Honourable Emeka Ihedioha at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

Last Saturday, Atiku had also met with PDP governorship candidates across the country in the federal capital towards mobilising all critical stakeholders preparatory to the takeoff of the presidential campaign on September 28, 2022.

Atiku has also extended hands of fellowship to the embattled governor of Rivers governor and his allies while in London in the bid to put the party in good stead for the 2023 general election in the country.

In a tweet on Tuesday about his meeting with the ex-presiding officers of the House, Atiku said: “I just rounded off a meeting with former presiding officers and leaders of the House of Representatives at the Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja.

“The meeting afforded a double advantage of seeking their support in building a grassroots network for our upcoming campaign.

“The second benefit is that it provides a legislative insight into some of the reforms we shall work through. Altogether, it was a well-spent afternoon, and I thank them all for honouring my invitation.”

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the parley is coming as an elder of the main opposition party informed that members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP have scheduled a meeting for today as a prelude to the National Working Committee of the party tomorrow (Thursday) over the faceoff between Governor Wike and the national chairman of PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu over calls for the latter to resign from office to allow the South produce an acting chairman to ensure power balance.

He has also now appointed the Commissioner for Information in Delta State, Mr Charles Aniagwu, as one of his spokesmen for the 2023 presidential campaign.

A press statement signed by Atiku’s Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, noted that Aniagwu’s appointment takes immediate effect, with the responsibility, among others, to keep the electorate up to speed with happenings in the presidential campaign.

It further noted that Aniagwu is a veteran broadcaster with over two decades of experience in the media industry.

He joins other appointees who had been announced earlier as spokespersons to the campaign.