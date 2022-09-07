Ethiopians rescued from slavery trip

Eighteen victims of human trafficking have been rescued en route to destinations in the Gulf nations where they were to be sold into slavery, according to Kenya’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations. (BBC)

The victims, all male Ethiopian nationals, were found in a house in Athi River, on the outskirts of the capital, Nairobi, during a raid by detectives from the Transnational Organized Crimes Unit.

Three suspects, all Kenyan nationals, were detained, police said.

This comes just a day after 24-year-old Diana Chepkemoi jetted back to the country after experiencing cruelty at the hands of an employer in Saudi Arabia.

She said many other abused Kenyans were trapped in the Middle-Eastern country, and urged the government to help them.

Kenya’s Principal Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Macharia Kamau, said that the challenge the country faced was the export of labour as house helps to Saudi Arabia.

“We have told Kenyans repeatedly to stop sending this category of workers to Saudi. You’ve chosen not to listen,” Mr Kamau said.

But Kenyans online have criticised him, as well as the government, of ambivalence to the plight of its citizens working as domestic workers in Saudi Arabia.

