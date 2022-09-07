LAUTECH graduate returns certificate, demands fees refund

One Oludare Alaba, a graduate of Agricultural Extension and Rural Development at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, on Monday, stormed his alma mater returning his certificate and asking for a refund of fees paid to the school till he graduated.

Oludare hinged his request on that his certificate had brought him nothing in life such that he cannot make ends meet.

He said his misery is compounded by his inability to feed his wife and kids and respond to the needs of his 90-year-old father.

Oludare, who said he is an award-winning entertainer, said he intended to use the refund to build on his talent and live a meaningful life.

Speaking with Nigerian Tribune, Oludare said he had become frustrated that despite being a graduate, he could not live a good life.

Noting that he is tempted to do money rituals, he sought help of Nigerians to enable him to be gainfully employed, pursue his talent and make ends meet.

Oludare said: “I returned the certificate because it has no impact on my existence. I asked for a refund of the fees paid in school so I can use it to build my talent and live a meaningful life.





“I am an entertainer and even won the MTN talent hunt award during my service year in 2016.

“I have continued to struggle in life such that the opportunities I am getting is to do money rituals but I don’t want to do such. I want to be useful to Nigeria, my family, myself and to God.

“I am married with two kids; my dad is 90 years old but I continue to borrow money from him rather than give him. He told me that he took loans to fund my education and hasn’t refunded it and cannot continue to borrow money to give me.

“I ask for help in any form. I want to pursue my entertainment career. I don’t want my career wasted.”