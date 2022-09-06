NDE charges staff on self development for effective, efficient discharge of duties

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has charged its staff to utilise the working opportunities provided by the Directorate to re-develop themselves and be relevant to the job creation agency of the Federal government.

The newly appointed Acting Southeast Zonal Director of NDE, Mr Edmund Onwuliri, made this appeal when he interacted with the staff of the Directorate at a handover session cum resumption of duties of the Acting Director, at the region’s zonal office in Akwa, Anambra State.

Edmund further emphasised that capacity development of staff was key to effective and efficient discharge of their duties as staff, even as he enjoined them on punctuality to work.

A press statement signed by NDE’s Southeast Zonal Headquarters Information Officer, Onuoma Acha, and made available to journalists noted that during the handover session “There was an interactive session where the out-going Director, Alhaji Ayodele Lasisi and the in-coming Acting Director, freely interacted with the staff of the zonal office.

“Alhaji Lasisi encouraged the staff to remain active in the discharge of their duties. According to him the zonal office is a functional and integral part of NDE operations. He added that any staff of the office could be called upon to serve either in any state or the headquarters at any time.

“While contributing, the in-coming Acting Director advised the staff to strive to develop themselves so as to be relevant to the Directorate and themselves. He emphasised the need for the staff to be regular and available to promptly discharge their assigned duties to the Directorate.

“Onwuliri assured all of his readiness to work with everyone in order to achieve the mandate of the Directorate.

“The staff in their various interventions wished the out-going Director well as he proceeded to his new duty post. They also welcomed the new Acting Director while pledging their support and loyalty.

“After the interactions, the handover note was signed by the out-going and incoming heads of the zonal office and the exchange of the documents signalled the formal change of guards at the South East Zonal office of the NDE.”

According to the statement, the immediate past Deputy Director of the South East Zonal office and the current State Coordinator of the NDE in Enugu State, Mrs Ifeoma Ezepue, was also present at the handover session.

