NCAT seeks intervention to boost aviation training

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), is seeking government support to enhance its infrastructure and training capabilities, to become a leading aviation training hub in Africa.

Rector of NCAT, Dr Danjuma Adamu Ismaila, has highlighted the institution’s potential to generate foreign exchange and contribute to the country’s economic growth through its training programs.

According to him, NCAT has the capacity to serve the training needs of the aviation industry not only in Nigeria but also across Africa and beyond.

The institution, he said, has partnerships with international organizations such as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and has trained professionals from various countries.

However, the Rector noted that NCAT faces challenges, including inadequate infrastructure and accommodation for students and professionals.

He emphasized the need for investment in modernizing the institution’s facilities, including classrooms, laboratories, and simulators.

Ismaila, highlighted the importance of simulators in aviation training, particularly the Full Flight Simulator (FFS) which is currently not in use due to certification issues.

He expressed optimism that the simulator would be certified soon, enabling the institution to generate revenue and attract more students.

NCAT, he said, is also working to address the issue of staff retention, as many of its trained staff leave for better-paying jobs in the industry.

The Rector noted that the institution is exploring ways to retain its staff, including signing bonds and working with the salaries and wages commission to improve staff salaries.

With the right support, the NCAT Rector believes the institution can increase its capacity and project its revenue for the next year.

According to him, the institution is poised to play a critical role in developing the aviation industry in Nigeria and beyond, while its success will depend on the level of support it receives from the government.

The Rector’s call for government support comes at a time when Nigeria’s aviation industry is growing, with the government investing in infrastructure development and liberalizing the air transport sector.

With the right investment in NCAT, the Rector believes the institution can play a key role in training the next generation of aviation professionals and contributing to the country’s economic growth.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE