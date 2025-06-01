Gov Bala hails Patience Jonathan on doctorate degree conferment

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, on behalf of his family, the government, and the peace-loving people of Bauchi State, has extended his warmest congratulations to Dr Dame Patience Jonathan on the well-deserved conferment of a Doctorate Degree in Educational Psychology, Guidance and Counselling by the prestigious University of Education, Port Harcourt.

Governor Mohammed described the remarkable honour as a resounding recognition of her lifelong commitment to education, service to humanity, and her profound dedication to the welfare and upliftment of women and children across the nation.

According to him, “Her humility, compassion, and unwavering patriotism continue to inspire generations of Nigerians.”

“Your Excellency, this achievement is not just a personal milestone, but a national celebration. It reflects your unrelenting pursuit of knowledge and your contributions to building a more informed, just, and inclusive society,” the Governor stated.

The Governor prayed that the Almighty would continue to bless her and her family with good health, strength, and wisdom as they continue to serve Nigeria and humanity with grace and dignity.

The message was contained in a statement issued by Mukhtar Gidado, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Governor.

TRIBUNEONLINE