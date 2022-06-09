NCAT rector calls for training of personnel on quality management

THE Rector, Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) Zaria, Captain Alkali Modibbo has called for more training for Aeronautical Information Management Personnel in Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) on Quality Management Systems, operation and management of Database with a view to developing local expertise on the system.

Madibbo who was the Chairman at the 2022 World Aeronautical Information Day in Abuja, said the personnel should be issued with a license on the system after a successful training period with a higher priority at the time of transition from AIS to AIM.

The NCAT boss, while saying it was worthy to note that all other relevant stakeholders relying on information provided by AIS were licensed, however, said the provider of the trusted aeronautical information had been left behind, calling for urgency to ensure the quality of aeronautical information.

His words: “The roles and importance of aeronautical information/data have changed significantly with the implementation of RNAV, RNP and airborne computer-based navigation systems. These systems are all data-dependent, and in that respect, aeronautical data have become the crucial and critical components of the system.”





The NCAT boss noted that the Significance of Quality Management System in Aeronautical Information dissemination, aeronautical information provided pilots with all the critical data to safely and efficiently operate flights.

“Consequently, corrupt or erroneous aeronautical information/data can potentially affect the safety of air navigation. In this respect, as of 1 January 1998, each Contracting State must take necessary measures to introduce a properly organized quality system containing procedures, processes, and resources necessary to implement quality management at each functional stage of the data process”.