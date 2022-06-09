Xejet Limited gets nod to operate Sierra Leonean national carrier

XEJET Limited and the Government of The Republic of Sierra Leone have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to operate regional and international flights from Lungi International Airport, Freetown.

The Government of Sierra Leone and Xejet had been in discussions and have now agreed that the company may establish and operate a national carrier for the Republic of Sierra Leone.

The parties further agreed to work together to successfully execute the project to international standards.

The MoU was signed by the Sierra Leonean Minister of Transport and Aviation, Kabineh M. Kallon on behalf of the country’s Government and Emmanuel Iza for Xejet in the presence of Dr Rex Idaminabo (Consulting Associate) and Mr Floyd Davis, Deputy Director, Sierra Leonian civil aviation authority.

Also, in attendance at the signing ceremony from the Sierra Leonean Ministry of Transport and Aviation were Mr Rex Bhonapha (Deputy Minister), the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Alhassan Kondeh, Dr Adams Steven (Technical Adviser), Mr Hindolo Shiaka (Director of Transport) and Mr Macmond Kallon, Policy Coordinator OPII-State House.

Xejet Aviation which was set up to provide Air Transport Services in the areas of passenger, cargo, aircraft maintenance, and aviation training was founded and run by a team of highly experienced technocrats with years of experience in airline and air operation.