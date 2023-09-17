The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has commenced investigations into the incident involving a private jet chartered by the Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke which developed an engine problem before the final take-off.

The Aviation Minister, Mr Festus Keyamo has however expressed concern on the reports of the aborted take-off of the Bombardier Global Express 605 jet operated by Pacific Energy Company Limited at the Lagos airport on September 4th, 2023.

The aircraft was said to be carrying Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and his team on a scheduled flight to Abuja.

According to the minister, once alerted, he contacted the Director General of Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu who briefed him accordingly.

A mandatory report on the incident was submitted on 6th September 2023 in accordance with the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations (Nig. CARS).

“The operator submitted the report through the new web-based National Aviation Safety Reporting System, SMS Pro, deployed by NCAA in collaboration with Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) in compliance with the provisions of ICAO mandated State Safety Programme and the Civil Aviation Act 2022. And full-blown investigation of the incident has since commenced.

“While expressing relief that the incident ended without any harm, the Minister assured that the outcome of NCAA’s investigation and recommendations will be implemented in line with Nig. CARS and global best practices.

“NCAA assures the traveling public that it will double its efforts in collaboration with NSIB to maintain and improve upon the high safety aviation standards set in the country over the past decade.”

The Minister has on several occasions stated that the safety of the aviation industry is the number one objective of his administration.

