We’ll pay N70,000 transport allowance to workers – Kebbi govt

Kebbi State Government has said it will implement the ₦70,000 transport allowance approved by the Federal Government for workers to cushion the effects of rising transportation costs following the removal of fuel subsidy.

Governor Nasir Idris gave the assurance on Tuesday during an interview with journalists in Abuja, disclosing that his administration had already constituted a committee under the Head of Service to work out the implementation of the allowance.

The governor, a former labour leader, said Kebbi State would not hesitate to improve workers’ welfare, particularly in view of the declining purchasing power of their earnings amid prevailing economic challenges.

Asked whether his administration would implement the ₦70,000 transport allowance approved for federal workers, Idris said the state was already taking steps towards its implementation.

He said, “I just came back from a journey, and, by God’s grace, I know what the Federal Government has decided to do for workers. You should also know that, being a labour leader, something must definitely be done for Kebbi State workers.

“I have already set up a committee under the Head of Service, and they are working. I have said, time without number, that if the Federal Government increases workers’ salaries, Kebbi State will be among the first states to implement it.

“The President has done well by approving the ₦70,000 transport intervention. The President believes that the purchasing power of the existing ₦70,000 national minimum wage has been affected by the economic situation. That is why he graciously approved the ₦70,000 transport allowance before the new minimum wage will be negotiated.”

Recall that the Kebbi State Government had earlier approved a ₦75,000 minimum wage for state workers, alongside an additional ₦17,650 for teachers.

Beyond the proposed transport allowance, Idris highlighted other measures taken by his administration to improve workers’ welfare and strengthen industrial harmony.

He disclosed that the government had embarked on workers’ housing projects involving 155 houses and another 250 housing units, some of which are expected to be commissioned by December.

The governor also said his administration had regularised the employment of more than 1,700 casual workers inherited from the previous administration, while recruiting an additional 2,000 teachers and several health professionals, including doctors, nurses and pharmacists.

On workers’ entitlements, Idris maintained that his administration did not owe salaries, pensions, gratuities or other benefits, attributing the situation to prudent management of available resources and improved internally generated revenue.

He said the government had significantly increased revenue collection by blocking leakages, adding that its financial responsibilities had also expanded alongside the increase in federal allocations.

On infrastructure, the governor said his administration was collaborating with the Federal Government to execute major road projects, noting that completed roads had reduced travel time and improved movement across the state.

He also defended the economic policies of President Bola Tinubu, urging Nigerians to endure the current economic difficulties in anticipation of long-term benefits.