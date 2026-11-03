Tinubu: Crack in Osun APC as State Exco rejects Oyebamiji-led campaign council

The leadership tussle in the Osun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is taking its toll on the campaign structures for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of next January’s presidential election.

Certain members of the State Executive Committee in the South-West state have kicked against the composition of a fresh campaign council, which has the party’s governorship candidate in last August’s election, Bola Oyebamiji, and APC state chairman, Tajudeen Lawal, as Director-General and Deputy Director-General, respectively.

Checks revealed that a campaign council with Governor Ademola Adeleke as Director-General was formally inaugurated last month.

Rejecting the Oyebamiji-led Presidential and Parliamentary Campaign Council as a parallel structure with an agenda to create confusion, the Osun State APC Publicity Secretary, Wole Adunola; Welfare Officer, Deaconess Adesola Ayangbile; and Assistant Organising Secretary, Rasheed Adeniji, said the campaign structure chaired by Oyebamiji “does not adequately reflect established party guidelines, due process and the principle of inclusiveness required in constituting such an important campaign structure.”

They further noted that the 168-member team was constituted without consultations with the State Working Committee and was “inconsistent with the earlier presidential directive reportedly naming Governor Ademola Adeleke as the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council in Osun State.”

The statement called for an immediate review of the published list, with appropriate consultations involving relevant stakeholders, including the National Secretary of the party, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, and the State Director-General, to ensure proper alignment and effective coordination.

The statement read: “The attention of some members of the Osun State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the recently released list of the Osun State Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“Following a careful review, we express our strong dissatisfaction with the composition of the list, which, in our view, does not adequately reflect established party guidelines, due process and the principle of inclusiveness required in constituting such an important campaign structure.

“We therefore reject the list in its present form.

“Of particular concern is the omission of several members of the State Working Committee who, according to the applicable guidelines, are expected to be statutory members of the council. The exclusion of these recognised party officials raises serious concerns about consultation, due process and respect for the party’s established leadership structure.

“Furthermore, the composition of the list appears inconsistent with the earlier presidential directive reportedly naming Governor Ademola Adeleke as the Director-General of the Presidential Campaign Council in Osun State. Following that directive, the governor promptly inaugurated a broad-based campaign team to drive the presidential campaign across the state. It is, therefore, unclear why a different structure has now emerged without adequate clarification or alignment with the existing arrangement. However, if the newly released list is intended to serve as a Parliamentary Campaign Council rather than the Presidential Campaign Council, its composition would be more understandable. This distinction must be clearly established to avoid confusion, duplication of responsibilities and unnecessary friction within the party’s campaign structure.

“The State Executive Committee remains an integral part of the APC’s organisational framework and cannot be sidelined in the constitution of a state-wide campaign council. A successful campaign must be built on mutual respect, proper coordination and the active involvement of legitimate party stakeholders.

“We consequently call for an immediate review of the published list, with appropriate consultations involving relevant stakeholders, including the National Secretary of our party, Senator Surajudeen Ajibola Basiru, and the State Director-General, to ensure proper alignment and effective coordination.

“Our commitment to the APC and the success of our presidential candidate remains unwavering. However, party loyalty should not prevent constructive engagement when decisions risk creating avoidable divisions and weakening our collective efforts.

“We urge the appropriate party leadership at both state and national levels to address these concerns without delay and ensure that the necessary corrections are made.

“Our position is clear: we need a campaign council that respects party structures, recognises legitimate leadership, accommodates critical stakeholders and unites all members towards electoral victory.

“The task ahead demands unity, discipline, strategic coordination and collective responsibility. No legitimate stakeholder should be left behind.

“We remain fully committed to the success of our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the overall interests of the APC. However, the current composition of the PCC list must be reviewed to reflect the inclusiveness and institutional respect necessary for a united and formidable campaign.”