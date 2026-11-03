2027 and the electoral fortunes of Nigeria (1)

INTRODUCTION

The 2027 general elections represent another significant moment in Nigeria’s constitutional and democratic development. Beyond the contest for political offices, the elections will test the strength of Nigeria’s electoral institutions, the commitment of political parties to internal democracy, the independence of the judiciary, the credibility of the electoral process and, ultimately, the willingness of citizens to defend democratic values. The enactment of the Electoral Act 2026, which repealed and replaced the Electoral Act 2022, has introduced a new statutory framework for the conduct of elections in Nigeria. The legislation addresses political party membership registers, nomination of candidates, electronic transmission of results, collation procedures, election offences and the determination of election petitions. However, the existence of an electoral law does not automatically guarantee credible elections. The effectiveness of the law depends on its implementation, institutional independence, compliance by political actors, judicial interpretation and the vigilance of the electorate. In this piece, we will examine the Electoral Act 2026 against the background of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), relevant decisions of the Supreme Court and other courts, and the practical lessons that Nigerians can derive from electoral jurisprudence. It argues that Nigeria’s electoral fortunes in 2027 will be shaped not merely by who wins political office, but also by whether the electoral process respects the rule of law, protects the people’s mandate and strengthens democratic accountability.

2027 AND THE DESTINY OF NIGERIAN DEMOCRACY

Democracy is more than the periodic organisation of elections. It is a system of government founded on the sovereignty of the people, constitutional limitations on governmental power, political participation, accountability and the rule of law. Section 14(2)(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) declares that sovereignty belongs to the people of Nigeria, from whom government derives all its powers and authority. This constitutional provision establishes a fundamental democratic principle: political authority is not the personal property of the President, Governor, legislator or political party. It is a public trust derived from the people. The 2027 general elections must therefore be understood within this constitutional philosophy. The Electoral Act 2026 was signed into law on 18 February 2026 and commenced on the same date. It repealed the Electoral Act 2022 and established the statutory framework applicable to the forthcoming elections. The Act was published in the Federal Republic of Nigeria Official Gazette, Volume 113, No. 40, on 2 March 2026. The importance of this legislation cannot be overstated. It determines how political parties nominate candidates, how voters are accredited, how votes are counted, how results are transmitted, how electoral offences are prosecuted and how disputed elections are judicially determined. The central question is therefore:

Will the 2027 elections become an opportunity for strengthening constitutional democracy, or will the country repeat the legal, institutional and administrative difficulties that have characterised previous electoral cycles? The answer will depend on the faithful application of the law.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL FOUNDATION OF THE 2027 ELECTIONS

The Electoral Act 2026 cannot be interpreted in isolation. It derives its authority from the Nigerian Constitution and must operate consistently with constitutional provisions. Some of the most important constitutional provisions include:

2.1 Section 14: Sovereignty of the people

Section 14(2)(a) provides that sovereignty belongs to the people. This means that elected officials are representatives of the electorate and not owners of governmental authority. A political office is therefore a public trust, not a personal inheritance.

2.2 Section 40: Freedom of association

Section 40 guarantees the right to assemble freely and associate with other persons, including the right to form or belong to political parties. This provision protects political participation and the right of citizens to organise themselves for political purposes.

2.3 Section 221: Political parties and election sponsorship

Section 221 provides that only a political party may canvass for votes for a candidate at an election or contribute to the funds of a political party or candidate, subject to the constitutional framework. This provision makes political parties central institutions in Nigeria’s electoral democracy.

2.4 Section 225: Political party finances

Section 225 provides constitutional controls over political party finances and empowers INEC to monitor and examine party financial activities in accordance with the Constitution.

2.5 Section 285: Election petitions and constitutional time limits

Section 285 establishes the framework for election tribunals and regulates the time within which election petitions and appeals must be determined.

Among other things:

Election petitions must be filed within 21 days after the declaration of results.

Election tribunals must deliver judgment within 180 days from the date of filing.

Appeals from election tribunal decisions must be determined within 60 days from delivery of judgment.

These time limits are constitutionally significant. They prevent election disputes from remaining unresolved indefinitely. In ordinary life, authority should always be exercised within the limits of the law. A person who occupies a position of leadership does not thereby become superior to the rules governing that position. The same principle applies to a community chairman, company director, church administrator, association president or public officeholder. Leadership confers responsibility, not unlimited power.

THE ELECTORAL ACT 2026: A NEW LEGAL FRAMEWORK FOR 2027

The Electoral Act 2026 contains 156 sections and several schedules. It regulates the activities of INEC, political parties, voters, candidates, election officials and election tribunals. Some of its most significant provisions deserve detailed examination.

3.1 Electronic transmission of election results: Section 60

One of the most consequential aspects of the Electoral Act 2026 concerns electronic transmission of election results. Section 60(3) provides for the electronic transmission of polling-unit results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), after the prescribed Form EC8A has been signed and stamped by the presiding officer and/or countersigned by candidates or polling agents where available. However, the subsection contains an important proviso. Where electronic transmission fails as a result of communication failure and transmission becomes impossible, the Form EC8A signed and stamped by the presiding officer and countersigned by candidates or polling agents where available remains the primary source for collation and declaration of results. This provision establishes a statutory framework for electronic transmission while retaining a manual documentary fallback in specified circumstances.

Legal implications

Three important consequences arise. First, electronic transmission is no longer merely a matter of administrative preference. It has express statutory recognition. Second, the law recognises that technological infrastructure may sometimes fail. The proviso provides a mechanism for dealing with such failure. Third, the circumstances in which communication failure is claimed may become important issues in future election litigation. The existence of the exception makes proper documentation, transparency and verification essential. The legal question is not simply whether a result appears on IReV. It is whether the result was lawfully recorded, transmitted or, where the statutory exception applies, properly supported by the prescribed polling-unit documentation. This provision teaches an important lesson about accountability. In business, government and personal administration, digital records improve transparency, but reliable original documentation remains important. A company that maintains electronic financial records should also preserve authentic supporting documents. A person who makes a payment electronically should retain the receipt. A public institution should maintain verifiable records of its transactions. The lesson is that transparency requires both accessibility and verifiability.

Accreditation and voting procedures

Sections 47 and 50 of the Act are relevant to voter accreditation and the conduct of voting. The statutory framework requires electoral procedures to be followed in the accreditation of voters and the conduct of the poll. Section 50 provides for voting by open secret ballot. The underlying democratic principle is that the process of voting must be transparent in administration while the voter’s actual choice remains confidential. This distinction is essential. The public must be able to scrutinise the conduct of an election without being entitled to dictate or expose an individual’s voting preference. Transparency does not mean the destruction of privacy. In family, professional and public administration, people should be accountable for their responsibilities while retaining legitimate personal rights.

Political party membership registers: Section 77

Section 77 introduces an important framework for political party membership records. Under section 77(2), political parties are required to maintain digital membership registers containing specified personal information, including:

Names of members; Sex and date of birth; Address and geographical particulars; State, Local Government and ward; Polling unit; National Identification Number; and Photograph. Section 77(4) requires parties to make their membership registers available to INEC not later than 21 days before the relevant primaries, congresses or conventions. Section 77(5) provides that only members whose names appear in the register are eligible to vote and be voted for in party primaries, congresses and conventions.

Why is this important?

Political parties are the foundations upon which candidates emerge for public elections. Where membership records are inaccurate, manipulated or unavailable, disputes may arise over who is entitled to participate in party primaries. The statutory requirement is intended to provide a verifiable membership structure. Nevertheless, the collection and use of personal information must also be handled responsibly and consistently with applicable privacy protections. An organisation that maintains membership records should ensure that those records are accurate and accessible to authorised persons. In a cooperative society, church association, professional body or trade organisation, membership records determine who is entitled to participate in elections and decision-making. A properly maintained register reduces disputes. The lesson is simple: good governance begins with accurate records.