Following the communal clash that is brewing between Ilobu and Ifon communities over the alleged killing of an indigene of Ilobu man by the Ifons, Osun state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday imposed curfew between the hours of 8 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning to get before the law in the two towns.

The state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Hon Kolapo Alimi who made this known via a notice to the affected domains in Osogbo, said: “This is to inform the public that the attention of the Osun state government has been drawn to the communal clash on land dispute between Ilobu and Ifon communities.

“Based on this, Governor Ademola Adeleke has directed that curfew begins immediately in the two local governments: Orolu and Irepodun local governments.

“The curfew will start between the hours of 8 pm every night, and 6 am in the morning. Human and vehicular movement is hereby restricted during the curfew till further notice.

“This is to forestall attempts of destruction of lives and properties during this period, because of the land dispute.

“Anyone caught wandering or moving around in Irepodun and Orolu local governments during the curfew period will be arrested and prosecuted appropriately,” he submitted.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE