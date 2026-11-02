Nigeria registers 3,500 firms, 20,000 products under ETLS — Minister

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, has disclosed that Nigeria had registered approximately 3,500 companies and 20,000 products under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).

He made the disclosure on Monday in Lokoja, Kogi State, during a sensitisation workshop on the ETLS for the North-Central geopolitical zone, themed: “Harnessing the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) to Promote Nigeria’s Intra-Regional Trade and Growth.”

He observed that the figures remained below the country’s potential when compared with the performance of some other ECOWAS member states.

He described the ETLS as a significant instrument for regional economic integration, explaining that it provides qualifying products originating from member states with preferential access to regional markets.

He identified the abundant agricultural resources of Kogi and other North-Central states, including livestock, mangoes, millet, maize, sugar, groundnuts and cashew, as opportunities for developing competitive value-added products for export.

The minister urged participants to take advantage of the workshop to understand product registration, rules of origin, certification and other requirements for accessing regional markets. He also emphasised that increased trade among African countries would promote economic cooperation, strengthen relationships and contribute to peace and security across the continent.

Speaking at the event, the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ododo, declared the state’s readiness to become a major centre for international trade, industrial production, agricultural processing and commercial exchange in West Africa, leveraging its strategic geographical location and abundant natural resources.

Ododo, who was represented by his deputy, Elder Joel Salifu Oyibo, said Kogi’s strategic position at the confluence of the Rivers Niger and Benue, extensive agricultural resources, solid mineral deposits and road networks connecting major economic centres provided enormous opportunities for the state to serve as a gateway for regional trade and investment.

He explained that his administration’s 32-year Development Plan was designed to transform these natural advantages into sustainable economic prosperity. He disclosed that the proposed Ajaokuta Free Trade Zone, Agro-Processing Zone and Kogi International Airport were strategic initiatives aimed at attracting investors, expanding production capacity and connecting local businesses to international markets.

The governor further highlighted the Kogi Rebrand Initiative and Invest in Kogi campaign as deliberate efforts to showcase the state’s investment opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, tourism and industrial development.

He urged farmers, manufacturers, miners, processors and entrepreneurs to look beyond Nigeria’s domestic market and prepare their products for customers across West Africa, particularly in Accra, Abidjan, Lomé and Cotonou.

The governor commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his economic reform agenda, noting that consistency in economic policies, local production and an enabling business environment were essential to building a competitive economy.

He assured participants that Kogi State would continue to complement Federal Government initiatives through infrastructure development, investment promotion and enterprise support.

In her remarks, the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade Arike, reaffirmed the state government’s readiness to embrace international trade, describing Kogi as economically prepared to participate in regional and global markets.

She highlighted the importance of the proposed international airport and the ongoing Lokoja International Market project in facilitating the movement of goods and connecting businesses to wider markets. She appealed to the Federal Government to support the completion of critical infrastructure projects that would strengthen Kogi’s commercial capacity.

She further assured participants of the state government’s commitment to security, describing it as a fundamental requirement for successful business operations and investment.