Abdulgafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola, said the parents of Mohbad need to reunite to get justice

This was posted via his Instagram handle on September 17th, 2023., during his visit to Mohbad’s mum.

“I met the mum, and she said a lot, she has not been together with the dad for like 15 years.”

“If we really want justice, Mohbad’s dad and mum need to come together to be one on this matter ! .”

“I have not been posting anything since about this, I am so exhausted!!!! Been reaching out to the family. Both the dad and mum.





In his tweet, Abiola says this is not the right time to talk about properties or Mohbad’s dad granting interviews.

“This is not the time to talk about the properties of IMOLE 💡 Who are those unreasonable people interviewing the Dad sef ?”

“It’s enough please!! Na ment? That man is so weak and scared, he is splitting what he is not supposed to be saying to the public.”

JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD is important more than anything at this point. Been trying my best on this.

The dad and mum must come together as one at this point so we can get justice, papa dey do him one side, mama dey do her own. What’s that ?????? I spoke to the dad a few minutes ago once again. I have tried my best to settle their differences for now and for the sake of their son; both of them will surely come together at this point. JUSTICE FOR MOHBAD should be the priority At this point, .

Cuteabiola, in his comment, says the parents will be together very soon, but he won’t mention when.

Both parties will be together very soon and set eyes on each other, I don’t want to mention when ( for a very good reason, you should understand), but as soon as possible, they will, and we will fight for this justice together! You are part of IMOLE demise lasan! You will not go Scot-free! #JusticeForMohbad 😭😭😭😭😭😭 you can’t k*ll the 💡

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ABDULGAFAR ABIOLA (@thecuteabiola)

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE