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I prayed for all Nigerians during my visit to Makkah —Tinubu

Israel Arogbonlo
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President Bola Tinubu has said he prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for Nigeria and its citizens during his recent visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tinubu disclosed this in a statement personally signed on Monday and shared on his verified X handle following the conclusion of his visit to the country.

Tinubu said he and members of his delegation had the rare privilege of entering the Holy Kaaba in Makkah to offer prayers and perform Umrah.

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He expressed appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, for granting them the privilege and extending hospitality to the Nigerian delegation.

Tinubu said the gesture reflected the longstanding bonds of faith and friendship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia.

“In those sacred moments, I prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for our dear nation and for all Nigerians,” the President said.

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