NBC suspends ban placed on indebted stations

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), has temporarily suspended the ban placed on 52 media houses across the country over the debt owed to the commission.

It will be recalled that the commission had on Friday, August 19 2022, issued a shutdown notice to AIT, Silverbird, Rhythm FM and some state broadcasting stations over an accumulative debt of about 2.6 billion since 2015

However, in a statement signed and made available on Friday by the Director General of the Commission, Malam Balarabe Sheu Ilelah, the body said, it has decided to suspend the ban after diligent consultations and positive responses from the affected media houses.

The body also acknowledged the role of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) and other critical stakeholders for their prompt intervention.

NBC equally commiserated with the affected media houses over the difficulties that must have sprung up as a result of the ban while maintaining that the body remains committed to the codes of ethics guiding the operation of the commission.

The statement reads:

“Following the ultimatum, the Commission received positive responses from the debtor Licensees, including big players in the broadcast industry

“Sequel to a follow-up meeting held with Executives of the Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON), and other critical Stakeholders in the industry, the commission has decided to temporarily suspend the shutdown of the indebted Broadcast stations all over the country.

“We express Our profound appreciation to the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria, the affected licensees and Broadcast Stakeholders for their responses and interventions. We, specifically, thank DAAR Communications Ltd and Silverbird TV/Rhythm FM for their responses.

“The Commission is not unaware of the difficulties this shutdown must have caused the operators and other stakeholders, but must state that the Commission will always operate within the National Broadcasting Commission Act, Cap. N11, Laws of the Federation, 2004.”







