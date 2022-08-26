Loyalists of Abiodun, Amosun join PDP in Ogun

Hundreds of loyalists of Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and his was through its predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, on Friday, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the 2023 general elections.

They were received into the party at a rally held within the premises of the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, by the State Chairman, Hon. Sikirullahi Ogundele, with an assurance that they would be accommodated into the fold within any obstacles.

The defectors left the All Progressives Congress (APC) and declared their support for the governorship candidate of the PDP, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu.

The decampees were led by the former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Tola Banjo from Amosun’s group; Saka Ahmed from the Osoba group and Yinka Asaye from Abiodun’s group.

Other decampees include the governorship candidate of LP in the 2019 election, Modupe Sanyaolu and former councillors under the Amosun – led administration between 2016 – 2019.

Ogundele while handing over the party’s flag to the decampees, the party, described the gale of defections as symbolic, historical and a partnership that would take PDP to Oke Mosan in 2023.

He urged members of the party to ensure the victory of the party at the polls for all its candidates.

The governorship candidate said the present administration had failed the people of the state, due to insecurity, inadequate infrastructure, and lack of quality healthcare services among others.

He assured the decampees of fairness, saying “everyone has equal rights in this party and our Permanent Voters Card (PVC) is our way to freedom”.

“We all know that all is not well with governance in Ogun state. Don’t be deceived by this government, we are going to give them the Osun treatment”, Adebutu said.

In his remarks, the deputy governorship candidate of the party, Hon. Abdulkadir Akinlade said PDP will not only defeat APC in 2023 but also send the party into early retirement.

Akinlade said, “There is a lot happening now across the state, what is happening is what they call transfer window in the EPL, but don’t be bothered by their (APC) moves, they are only recruiting expired politicians into their party.

“We are not going to struggle with them (APC), we are going to beat them and ensure that we relegate them come 2023.”

