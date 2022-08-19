The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has announced the shutdown of AIT, Silverbird, Rhythm FM and some state broadcasting stations over non-compliance with license renewal.

The director general of NBC, Malam Balarabe Shehu Ilelah made this announcement while briefing journalists in Abuja.

He said that all affected media houses must suspend operation within the next 24 hours.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ASUU Members Won’t Be Paid For Strike Period — FG

THE Federal Government on Thursday insisted that it will not accede to the demand by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for their members to be paid the backlog of salaries withheld over the ongoing strike, saying it is meant to be the penalty for their needless action….

What Transpired During Obasanjo, Tinubu’s Meeting — Gbajabiamila

SPEAKER of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, says going by what transpired during the meeting between former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Tinubu’s victory is assured in 2023…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…

NBC shuts down AIT, Silverbird, Rhythm FM, others over licence issues

How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…





NBC shuts down AIT, Silverbird, Rhythm FM, others over licence issues