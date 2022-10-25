NBA sympathises with flood disaster victims

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) has sympathised with Nigerians and members of the Association who were affected by floods in numerous towns and villages of the country Nigeria.

In a letter dated October 24, 2022 addressed to the chairmen of the 125 branches of the NBA, Maikyau acknowledged that many Nigerians, including lawyers have been affected by the floods and directed the chairmen of the 125 branches to compile the list of NBA members directly affected by the flood so that NBA can offer some help and bring succour to them and their families.

According to the NBA boss, “Nothing will ever replace the lives that have been lost, but we can help by joining hands with the relevant authorities to see that some form of material aid is made to alleviate the sufferings of the people, most especially our colleagues.”

As the government, aid agencies, and well-meaning Nigerians continue to find ways to bring relief to affected persons, the NBA called on the relevant authorities to look into the planning of all Nigerian towns and cities with a view to creating or implementing the plan for natural waterways which serve as precautionary measures against flooding.

Maikyau also urged all Nigerians to keep following the weather updates and flood alerts published by NEMA and other agencies while ensuring compliance with recommended safety precautions provided therein.

