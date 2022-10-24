Lagos APC faults Dele Momodu for accusing Tinubu of plagiarising Abiola’s manifesto

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has faulted PDP’s Presidential Campaign Director of Strategic Communications, Dele Momodu for comparing the manifesto of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to MKO’s Hope ‘93 manifesto.

Spokesman of the party, Hon Seye Oladejo in a statement titled, “Educating Dele Momodu on MKO, Tinubu’s manifestos” said the prevailing circumstances in Nigeria in 1993 are significantly different from Nigeria of today.

He stated that only a pseudo analyst would imagine that anyone could ‘cut’ the 1993 experience and ‘paste’ it in 2023.

The APC and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Friday released an 80-page manifesto christened ‘Renewed Hope 2023’.

Subsequently, Momodu accused Tinubu of plagiarising the Hope ’93 manifesto of late Chief M.K.O Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

Reacting further to the allegation, Oladejo said, “Most of the authors of MKO’s “Farewell To Poverty” are still alive. They include Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi, Dr Chidi Amuta , Dele Alake, Segun Babatope, Late Chike Akabogu, Nnamdi Obasi and Tunji Bello. At least, six of them are still alive.

“Circumstances of Nigeria at that time are significantly different from Nigeria of today. Only a pseudo analyst would imagine that anyone could ‘cut’ the 1993 experience and ‘paste’ it in 2023! Has Dele Momodu really read Asiwaju’s manifesto before going public? You don’t speak just to score cheap political point.

“For instance, was insecurity and banditry an issue during MKO’s time? Was that in the MKO manifesto? Please, ignore Dele Momodu’s attempt to fish in the desert!”

