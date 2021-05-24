NB Plc reiterates commitment to environmental sustainability

As part of its efforts at enhancing the environment, the Nigerian Breweries Plc has commissioned a 663.6 kilowatts per peak (kWp) solar plant at its Ibadan Brewery, making it the first brewer to accomplish the feat.

Speaking at the official commissioning ceremony, in Ibadan, the Oyo State governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde commended the company’s management for investing in a solar plant which. he noted, would promote environmental sustainability.

He assured that his administration would continue to play its part by creating an environment that supports businesses in the state to grow.

Makinde also lauded the commitment of the company towards achieving its very ambitious target of switching to 70% renewable energy usage by 2030 stating that the completion of the Ibadan Solar Power Plant had clearly demonstrated its determination to reach the goal.

In his welcome remarks, the company’s Chairman, Chief (Dr) Kolawole Jamodu extoled the governor for his efforts in positioning the state as an investment destination and creating a conducive environment for businesses to thrive, a development, he added, had encouraged the company to site the pilot of its solar power project in Ibadan.

While expressing his delight at the successful completion of the plant, Jamodu described the development as a demonstration of the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

Delivering his keynote speech, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Jordi Borrut Bel described the project as a first of its kind in the manufacturing sector as Nigerian Breweries is the first brewer in Nigeria to commission a solar power plant providing renewable, clean energy for manufacturing.

Bel disclosed that in addition to this solar plant in Ibadan, the company is already developing other renewable energy plants in its other breweries to ensure that 70% of electricity used in all of its breweries were powered from clean sources.

He disclosed that the plant which was built at the cost of over N300 million, is part of NB Plc’s Brew A Better World sustainability agenda, aimed at meeting the company’s carbon neutrality targets through increased energy efficiency in its production.

