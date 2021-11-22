NB Plc marks 75th anniversary with new logo

Nigerian Breweries Plc has unfolded plans to celebrate its 75 years anniversary with a new logo, and an anniversary theme tagged “75 years of refreshing lives”.

Unveiling the logo at a media parley, in Lagos, the Managing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Hans Essaadi expressed gratitude to the company’s teeming consumers, other trade partners for their unflinching support to the company’s brands over the decades.

“We are grateful to everyone -our consumers; investors, staff, government, and media for their steadfast support. With the support of our passionate staff, committed shareholders, and stakeholders like you, we remained fully energized for another 75 years”, he said.

In his keynote speech at the parley, the Chairman of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Chief(Dr) Kolawole Jamodu attributed the company’s success story to its valued investors and shareholders, the consumers, as well as its workforce.

In her own remarks, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sade Morgan, described the logo as depicting a bust of excitement, youthfulness, the green and white green of the Nigerian flag as a proudly Nigeria company.

