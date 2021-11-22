6th NBC Code: Resentments deepen, as new publication puts ‘Question Marks’ on amendments

The recent launch of the publication, “Question Marks on the 6th NBC Code Amendments’, without doubt, attests to the fact that the dusts raised by the National Broadcasting Commission’s amendment to the rules of engagement for journalists, in the nation’s broadcast genre, are from being settled.

Written by Lanre Arogundade, the Executive Director, International Press Centre and Dr. Tunde Akanni, a lecturer at the Department of Mass Communication, Lagos State University, LASU; the publication, besides seeking to aggregate stakeholders’ resentments of the new amendments, is also aimed at stopping the arbitrariness and excesses of the NBC, which the new amendments represent, the authors have said.

For instance, while unveiling the publication to the audience, in Lagos, recently, Arogundade had picked holes in some of the amendments, noting that, rather than advancing public interest and investment –friendly visions, the amendments pose serious challenges that could undermine democratic norms, and jeopardise the cherished values of broadcast sector liberalisation.

The former Lagos NUJ Chairman, at the event witnessed by media practitioners, university dons, and other relevant stakeholders in the media industry, added that the book publication also captures the resentments of stakeholders, especially media practitioners, regarding the new amendments.

He explained that the publication had become imperative since the NBC had, of late, continued to confer on itself arbitrary powers, that could sound the death knell of businesses in the nation’s broadcast space.

One of the instances, the IPC’s boss cited, is Section 2.1.2.7.2 of the Code, which he described as seeking ‘to confer arbitrary powers on the NBC’ to shut down a station for violating the provisions relating to online broadcasting without giving the affected station the opportunity to seek redress.

NBC had, in the section, stated: “Where a service provider or a platform provider breaches any or all the provisions of the code on web/online broadcasting, sanctions as provided in the code, including a takedown order, a block order shall apply.”

He also queried the provisions of section 3.18.2 (e) and section 3.18.3 (a-d), which he described as an attempt to usurp the powers and functions of the Nigerian Copyright Commission.

The former Lagos NUJ boss described as laughable that, under a democratic dispensation, the provision of section 5.6.1 is warning against the use of user- generated content that may ‘embarrass individuals, organisations, government’.

“Won’t this limit citizen’s input into media content and the diversity that comes with such in information dissemination?’ he asked rhetorically.

The IPC boss argued that the amendments contain many ‘objectionable’ provisions that may discourage further investment in the nation’s broadcast space, while also compelling those that had already invested in the space to begin to have a rethink.

“Therefore, the publication offers us the collated views of a number of our colleagues so we can run ahead with the baton of the campaigns for the ultimate victory that we deserve,” he added.

Arogundade expressed the hope that the publication would serve as a major stimulus for stakeholders to stop being passive, especially at this period when the media space seems to be under regulatory siege.

In his remarks, Council member, World Journalism Education Congress and former Head of Mass Communication, University of Lagos, Professor Ralph Akinfeleye, described the amendments as unnecessary; since there were existing laws that had already taken care of those concerns of the NBC.

Akinfeleye noted that some of the amendments are anti-democractic, and since they would not allow for free press, if allowed to stay.

