Hollandia Evap Milk drives preference with pack sizes

In response to the trying economic times being experienced by today’s consumers, custodians of Hollandia Evaporated Milk, have devised the multi- pack-size strategy to enable the brand meet the needs of every consumer, irrespective of their pocket sizes.

Brand Manager, Hollandia Evap Milk, Ademola Mafikuyomi stated that Hollandia Evap Milk’s high quality, convenient packaging and different pack sizes will continue to represent value to discerning consumers across the country.

According to him, Hollandia Evap Milk 120g pack comes in a convenient, affordable portion size, ideal for individual or family consumption, while also serving as a smart choice for consumers who require the right nutrients for a healthy breakfast.

He added that the evaporated milk brand has also been packaged in other sizes, 50g and 190g packs, to make it stay within the reach of Nigerians, irrespective of their economic class.

According to him, the introduction of the 120g value pack, stemmed from the need to offer the teeming consumers of the milk brand a smart choice that comes in a convenient portion size, and offers more value for money in terms of quality and quantity.

“The 190g value pack also offers ideal quantity to bring out a great taste when added to consumers’ favourite tapioca meal or milkshake,” he added.

