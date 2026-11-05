Naval chief directs commanders to implement resolutions from 2026 retreat

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, has directed commanders of Nigerian Navy formations and units to translate resolutions reached at the recently concluded 2026 Annual Chief of the Naval Staff’s Retreat into concrete operational outcomes to strengthen maritime security.

Abbas gave the directive while speaking at the closing ceremony of the retreat, where he presented Toyota Hilux vehicles to 10 serving Navy warrant officers and a retired officer in recognition of their service.

He said the success of the retreat would not be measured by the quality of discussions and strategies developed but by the commitment of commanders to implementing the decisions reached at the forum.

Abbas said the retreat provided an opportunity for the Navy’s leadership to review its operational readiness, identify challenges, evaluate strategic objectives and assess emerging security threats within the country’s maritime domain.

According to him, “The deliberations also identified opportunities to improve naval operations, enhance responsiveness, accelerate fleet renewal, strengthen surveillance capabilities and expand logistical support.

“The ultimate measure of the outcome of this forum will be the deliberate implementation of the various decisions taken here in our respective commands.”

The CNS urged commanders to return to their respective areas of responsibility (AOR) with renewed commitment and strategic focus to ensure that the resolutions translated into improved operational performance.

He said the Navy remained committed to securing Nigeria’s territorial waters, combating maritime criminality and protecting the country’s economic interests.

He assured personnel that the Navy would continue to address logistics, operational and administrative challenges within available resources.

Abbas said the service would prioritise the provision of adequate manpower, equipment and motivation to enable personnel to discharge their responsibilities effectively.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continued support, which he said had helped sustain the Navy’s fleet.

He also commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, for attending the opening ceremony of the retreat as the special guest of honour.

The CNS praised the organising committee and support staff for ensuring the successful conduct of the annual gathering.

He expressed optimism that the strategies developed during the retreat would provide a roadmap for strengthening the Navy’s operational capacity and effectiveness in the years ahead.