2027: Atiku, Peter Obi have nothing to offer Nigerians — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr. Nyesom Wike, has dismissed former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, saying they have nothing to offer Nigerians ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Wike said Obi lacked the capacity to provide alternative leadership, while Atiku failed to make meaningful contributions when he had the opportunity to serve in government.

He made the remarks on Thursday during his monthly media chat in Port Harcourt, where he expressed confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s political strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

Questioning the possibility of an opposition victory in a presidential run-off, Wike challenged Nigerians to identify any candidate capable of defeating Tinubu.

“I’m a political scientist and have been in politics for more than a decade. Assuming there is a presidential run-off, it will be between Tinubu and who?” he asked.

Taking a swipe at the opposition, Wike said Nigerians had not forgotten the records of politicians who previously held positions of authority but were now criticising the present administration.

“Nigerians know that Atiku and co have been given the opportunity and they did not do anything. Nigerians know that the former governor of Rivers State looted our state. Nigerians know that Obi has nothing to offer. You were there when Soludo opened a can of worms,” he said.

The FCT Minister also acknowledged the popularity of former Kano State Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, particularly in the North, but questioned whether it could translate into a successful presidential outing.

He recalled Kwankwaso’s performance in the 2023 presidential election, when he secured considerable support in Kano and other northern states, arguing that his electoral strength should be viewed within that context.

Wike’s comments come amid growing political realignments and consultations among opposition parties and political figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The Minister has remained a vocal supporter of President Tinubu’s re-election bid, insisting that the opposition must demonstrate a credible record and offer Nigerians a convincing alternative.