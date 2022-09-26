The nation’s electricity grid, on Monday, collapsed at about 10:51 am, causing a nationwide blackout.

This is coming over three months after the last national system collapses recorded in July

2022.

Generation data obtained from the system operator showed that power generation, which was put at 3714MWs as of 6 am on Monday, dropped to zero as of 11 am the same day.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) in a notice to its customer also confirmed the development saying: “Please be informed that the current power outage is due to a system failure from the National Grid. The system collapsed at about 10:55 am today, September 26, 2022, causing the outage currently being experienced.

“We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply.”

The national grid had collapsed twice, in July but was quickly restored and sustained until the latest development.

However, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to establish the cause of the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

PDP, APC Bicker As Osun Tribunal Begins Sitting

AS the Osun State Election Petition tribunal commences sitting today, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, traded words over which party has more chances of success..….

NDLEA Arrests 75-Year-Old Grandpa, 21 Others, Over Tons Of Illicit Drugs Seized In 7 States

A 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen), tops the list of 22 suspects arrested in operations across seven states by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),.…

At 62nd Independence Service, CAN Says The Wicked Shall Not Rule Nigeria

PRESIDENT of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has declared that the wicked shall not rule Nigeria…





National grid collapses for 7th time in 2022

MONDAY LINES: Akeredolu And Katsina’s AK-47 Trainees

In LawuyiOgunniran’s Yoruba play, Ààrẹ-àgòAríkúyẹrí, we see how a happy polygamous family is ruined by the indiscretion of the family head. ÒgúnrìndéAjé, the Ààrẹ-àgòBalógun of Ibadan…

National grid collapses for 7th time in 2022