National grid collapses for 7th time in 2022

Latest News
By Adetola Bademosi - Abuja
grid collapses for 7th time, Union threatens another strike, seeks reversal of power sector privatisation, National grid collapses , CBNs interventions in power sector, Blackouts as grid collapses , National grid loses 3412MWs, agreement with eight developers, Grid collapse imminent , Nigeria has no electricity, NDPHC DisCo partner , Blackout in Kaduna, national grid collapses, power sector records, National grid, TCN, Nigeria,power supply to maiduguri, The Transmission Company of Nigeria(TCN) on Thursday, said it has restored the national grid which collapsed on Wednesday for the 6th time this year, TCN restores national grid
FILE PHOTO

The nation’s electricity grid, on Monday, collapsed at about 10:51 am, causing a nationwide blackout.

This is coming over three months after the last national system collapses recorded in July
2022.

Generation data obtained from the system operator showed that power generation, which was put at 3714MWs as of 6 am on Monday, dropped to zero as of 11 am the same day.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Plc (AEDC) in a notice to its customer also confirmed the development saying: “Please be informed that the current power outage is due to a system failure from the National Grid. The system collapsed at about 10:55 am today, September 26, 2022, causing the outage currently being experienced.

“We appeal for your understanding as all stakeholders are working hard to restore normal supply.”

The national grid had collapsed twice, in July but was quickly restored and sustained until the latest development.

However, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has yet to establish the cause of the incident.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 

PDP, APC Bicker As Osun Tribunal Begins Sitting

AS the Osun State Election Petition tribunal commences sitting today, the state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), on Sunday, traded words over which party has more chances of success..….

NDLEA Arrests 75-Year-Old Grandpa, 21 Others, Over Tons Of Illicit Drugs Seized In 7 States

A 75-year-old grandpa, Usman Bokina Bajama (alias Clemen), tops the list of 22 suspects arrested in operations across seven states by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA),.…

At 62nd Independence Service, CAN Says The Wicked Shall Not Rule Nigeria

PRESIDENT of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Archbishop Daniel Okoh has declared that the wicked shall not rule Nigeria…


National grid collapses for 7th time in 2022

MONDAY LINES: Akeredolu And Katsina’s AK-47 Trainees

In LawuyiOgunniran’s Yoruba play, Ààrẹ-àgòAríkúyẹrí, we see how a happy polygamous family is ruined by the indiscretion of the family head. ÒgúnrìndéAjé, the Ààrẹ-àgòBalógun of Ibadan…

National grid collapses for 7th time in 2022

You might also like
Latest News

Varsities reopening: We’ll hold meeting tomorrow to take decision ― Committee of VCs

Latest News

Lagos CJ appeals to govt. over Igbosere High Court reconstruction 

Latest News

Support for Peter Obi aligns with Afenifere’s ideological, equitable principles…

Latest News

2023: Be professional, give all political parties, group equal access, NBC tells…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More