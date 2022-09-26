BIC partners Yemi Alade on culture, education brand initiatives

BIC has partnered with Nigerian Afropop star, songwriter, actress and education advocate, Yemi Alade. The partnership, facilitated by Trace Studios, kicked off during the Back-to-School season in West Africa with the debut of the third instalment in BIC’s original video series, Get A Pen You Can Rely On, which highlights the importance of having high-quality and reliable writing products both inside and outside the classroom.

The partnership includes additional education-based initiatives to be announced that will unfold throughout the season, furthering BIC’s commitment to improving learning conditions for 250 million students by 2025. Together with BIC, Alade will tap into her extensive experience as an artist and advocate to inspire self-expression, creativity, and a passion for learning in young Nigerian and West African students.

“As a Nigerian, education enthusiast, and a Victory Grammar School and University of Lagos graduate, I am ecstatic about the upcoming initiatives with BIC that aim to develop and shed light on the importance of education in Nigeria and West Africa”, said Alade.

“Partnering with BIC on this campaign was purposeful and fun, as I continue to aim to positively impact upcoming generations.”

Commenting on the campaign, Guillaume Groups, General Manager at BIC Nigeria, said: “We are extremely proud to be working with Yemi on our new Back-to-School campaign, an exciting and first-of-its-kind collaboration in West Africa for BIC.

Her passion for education and experience as a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme makes Yemi an ideal partner. With her help, we look forward to fostering a love for education this Back-to-School season in Nigeria and beyond.”

BIC has demonstrated its commitment to education through various initiatives including Global Education Week; the BIC Cristal Pen Awards; its partnership with Enactus; and its ongoing work through the company’s philanthropic arm, the BIC Corporate Foundation.

The partnership with Yemi Alade in West Africa is an extension of BIC’s commitment to education and to its investment in West Africa, particularly Nigeria, Africa’s biggest market and most young and dynamic population.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE