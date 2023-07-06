The Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board has issued a stern warning that it will take strong measures against any contractor found to be violating project execution or breaching contractual obligations.

The announcement was made by the Executive Chairman, Hon. Muhammad Musa Dan’azimi, during a crucial meeting held at the SUBEB Headquarters in Lafia with contractors responsible for UBE Matching Grant 2022 intervention projects, as well as the management of the State Universal Basic Education Board and other education stakeholders.

Speaking on behalf of the Executive Chairman, Hon. Muhammad Bariki Sameel, Permanent Member 1 of the Board, stated that the Board would not hesitate to revoke contracts if they were found to be deficient in terms of quality and timely completion, as stipulated in the contract documents.

He emphasized that the Governor of Nasarawa State had promptly paid the counterpart fund for 2022 to support the education sector and provide adequate infrastructure for conducive learning environments at the basic level. As a result, the Board expects contractors to deliver projects that provide value for money.

Hon. Sameel stated, “It is therefore incumbent upon the Board to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring that contractors strictly adhere to specifications in order to achieve the desired targets.”

Mr Emmanuel Nev, the UBEC Zonal Director for the North Central, Lafia, expressed dissatisfaction with the status of previous projects, describing it as “not too encouraging.” He urged the Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board to consider blacklisting contractors who fail to meet requirements as a deterrent to others.

The Director of Physical Planning, Engr. Muhammad Shu’aibu Lakpa reinforced the previous warnings and provided detailed specifications outlined in the Bills of Quantities to the contractors.

Muhammad Shu’aibu Lakpa also called on community leaders in the state to take responsibility for government projects by ensuring proper maintenance of projects within their areas.

In response, Hon. Muhammad Sulaiman Tunga, the representative of Maga Takarda Nigeria Limited, appreciated the management of the State Universal Basic Education Board for organizing the forum. On behalf of the other contractors, he promised to fulfil their obligations.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Makinde: Son of church warden who builds mosques

The mosque is the heart of the Islamic life. It is the place where the Almighty Allah (SWT) is communally worshipped and…

Why we refused to fix federal roads in Edo – Philip Shaibu

Edo State Deputy Governor, Phillip Shaibu on Friday explained that the state government was ready to…

Revealed: Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham’s silent media war over supremacy, influence

There is a quiet social media war currently pitching Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham against each other over…

Subsidy removal as elite banditry, reverse robin hoodism

I really wanted to stop talking about subsidy removal for two reasons. One, senseless, right-wing, anti-people economic populism has…

[EXCLUSIVE] Ministerial list: Serving senators, ex-bank CEO, others make first batch

The list, according to top sources in power corridors, is the first batch and will be sent to the Senate this…

See why Italian FA slammed Roma’s Mourinho with 10-day suspension

Roma manager Jose Mourinho has been issued a 10-day suspension by the Italian Football Association (FIGC) as…