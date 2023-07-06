Excitement filled the air in Lagos state on Wednesday as American Hip Hop star Swae Lee descended upon the city for a music video shoot.

The rapper, who arrived in Nigeria a few days ago, chose Surulere as the backdrop for capturing scenes for his upcoming song.

A video, now making waves on social media, showcases Swae Lee engaging with an enthusiastic crowd of fans who gathered to catch a glimpse of the acclaimed artist, despite the heavy security presence.

Swae Lee, renowned for his Grammy-nominated status and as one half of the dynamic duo Rae Sremmurd, took a special moment to interact with school children, bringing smiles and playful moments to their day.

While the talented rapper has yet to disclose which of his chart-topping hits he was filming the video for, eager fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated project.

Swae Lee’s visit to Lagos has undoubtedly stirred up excitement within the Nigerian music scene, leaving fans buzzing with anticipation for what promises to be a visually captivating music video.

As the shoot wraps up, fans eagerly await the unveiling of Swae Lee’s latest artistic creation, curious to witness the magic that unfolded on the vibrant streets of Surulere.

Watch Video here:

VIDEO: US Rapper, Swae Lee, Spotted Shooting Music Video In Surulere, Lagos

——

Excitement filled the air in Lagos state on Wednesday as American Hip Hop star Swae Lee descended upon the city for a music video shoot. Full Story: https://t.co/jSj8X4o75u pic.twitter.com/RuHtl2oDuc — Nigerian Tribune (@nigeriantribune) July 6, 2023

