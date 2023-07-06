Governor of Gombe State and also Chairman of the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF), Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has expressed commitment to galvanizing support among his colleagues and other critical stakeholders across the North, with a view to finding a lasting solution to issues bordering on security and socio-economic development among the people of the region.

He observed that the Northern region of Nigeria is now challenged by insurgency in the North-East, ethnic and religious crises within the North-Central as well as farmers/herders clashes and the subsequent effect of banditry and cattle rustling among others.

The governor stated while answering questions from newsmen shortly after he visited the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume in his office in Abuja.

Inuwa Yahaya recalled when the North was an indivisible entity and peaceful region devoid of crimes, ethno-religious conflicts and other socio-economic challenges.

He said that his leadership as Chairman of the NSGF will give priority attention to restoring its past glory through constant engagements, peer reviews, deliberate action and consensus building.

According to him, “Whether we like it or not, the issue of banditry is a result of farmer-herder clashes that led to people losing their sources of livelihood, hence the incessant fighting and that is why there is insecurity in the North.

“But I am sure if we continue to collaborate and engage with one another, with the understanding and accommodation of everybody’s interest, the better for us and that is what we are doing, and I believe it is going to be for the betterment of the whole North and the entire country.

“So, we must use this platform to properly place the North on the smooth trajectory of social cohesion, economic emancipation and infrastructural development in line with the vision of our heroes past.”

While responding to a question on his administration’s economic and infrastructural revolution, Inuwa Yahaya explained that “in our quest to meet the yearnings and aspirations of our people, we came up with a 10-year Development Agenda fashioned in line with the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“The secret is that our administration has placed a high priority on human capital development as the catalyst of growth with a special focus on education, health and youth development as well as agriculture, commerce and trade,” the governor added.

He also said that with the development agenda being implemented, Gombe is now a terminus that encapsulates growth, development, peace, and shared prosperity for all.





He said that “In Gombe, we have a comparative advantage in our tremendous human and natural resources, and our strategic position at the centre of the Northeast sub-region.”

The Governor further explained that his administration was able to deliver the goods in education, healthcare, infrastructure, industrial and commercial development; hence the ranking of the State as the best in Ease of Doing Business for two consecutive times by the KPMG, a reputable consultancy firm commissioned by the Federal Government.

On the prevailing peace in Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya attributed it to the cordial relationship existing among the different ethnic and religious groups in the state, saying that, “this is the basis upon which Gombe is able to continually maintain peace and tranquility despite sharing borders with some insurgency-hit neighbouring states.”

He also explained that the synergy with which his administration engages security agencies and the traditional Institutions in the state equally plays an important role in maintaining the peace and neutralising any form of crime and criminality in the state.

According to him, “We are a crossbreed because, in our state, you find a lot of different ethnic groups; we are a cosmopolitan state and within the State itself there are a lot of cultures that have crossed- breed and become one; we have a very good understanding of one another and to that extent, there is an enabling ground for every religion and tribes.”

The Governor pointed out that the open arm with which his administration received the bulk of those that fled the Boko Haram crisis in the contiguous states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states through the resettlement and assimilation policy also contributed to the peace of the state.

On details of his visit to the SGF, the Gombe State Governor revealed that he was in his office to congratulate him on behalf of the government and people of Gombe State as well as the entire Northern region in his capacity as chairman of the Northern Governor’s Forum.

He described Senator George Akume’s appointment as a well-deserved one considering his outstanding leadership qualities and background as former Chairman, Governor, Senator and Minister.

He assured him of the support, solidarity, and goodwill of the people of Gombe State and the entire northern region.

