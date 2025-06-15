NARTO halts tanker loading at Dangote Refinery

The National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) has ordered its members to suspend the programming of petroleum tankers at the Dangote Refinery loading depots in protest against the N12,500 E-call-up charge imposed by the Lagos State Government for trucks operating along the Lekki-Epe corridor.

The suspension, which takes effect on Monday, June 16, 2025, could spark a nationwide scarcity of petroleum products within 24 to 48 hours if not promptly resolved.

In a memo signed by NARTO President, Mr. Yusuf Lawal Othman, and dated June 14, the association condemned the fee, which is being implemented in partnership with Call-Up Technologies Limited. NARTO proposed a reduced charge of N2,500 per truck, arguing that the state’s current rate does not reflect economic realities.

“Despite our continued effort and engagement, we have not reached a consensus with the relevant authorities on our proposed N2,500 per truck charge, which we believe is more equitable and reflective of the current economic realities,” the memo reads.

“In light of this unresolved issue, effective from June 16, 2025, all transporters are strongly advised to instruct their depot representatives to suspend the programming of trucks for movement along the Lekki-Epe Corridor until a mutually agreeable resolution is achieved,” it added.

Othman urged all members to remain united and vigilant as discussions with the state government continue.

“We appreciate your cooperation and urge all members to remain united and vigilant as we continue to engage the Lagos State Government in pursuit of a fair and sustainable outcome,” he said.

In an interview, Othman clarified that the N2,500 the group is proposing is not sacrosanct, adding that they are willing to review it with the state government, adding that the charge must be reasonable to accommodate.

“We support the E-call-up, we support the orderliness, but the amount being charged is what we do not agree with. We are still trying to see if it can be negotiated. We are talking to them and following all necessary procedures to ensure that our members do not stop operations.

