Netanyahu says Iran will pay ‘very heavy price’ as missiles hit Bat Yam

…we’ve attacked over 80 targets in Iran in three days, says IDF

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has renewed his threats against the Iranian regime, saying the country will pay a “very heavy price” for the deaths of Israeli civilians.

Tribune Online reports that Netanyahu, in a video message, issued threats to the Iranian government following missile strikes that hit some places in Tel Aviv, vowing that the Israeli military will hit every site.

Netanyahu, while speaking during a visit to the site of a missile strike on a residential building in Bat Yam, called it “the premeditated murder of civilians, women and children.”

The Prime Minister added that Iran poses an “existential threat” to Israel.

While urging people to follow safety instructions from officials, Netanyahu expressed sorrow for those killed, adding that “our hearts are with the families.”

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) has also disclosed that at least 80 targets in Tehran were attacked by dozens of its fighter jets overnight and into the third day of fighting with Iran.

The IDF listed the attacked facilities to include the headquarters of the Iranian Ministry of Defense, the military’s research and development unit, and “additional targets where the Iranian regime hid the nuclear archive”.

According to the Reuters news agency, Israel’s military added that two “dual-use” fuel sites that were used for both military and nuclear operations were also attacked, among other targets.

In less than three days of the raging conflict between Iran and Israel, the IDF said it has struck more than 170 targets and 720 military infrastructure components as part of its Operation Rising Lion.

