The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has issued a call to the private sector and well-meaning Nigerians to support the education of indigent students by offering scholarships and providing affordable housing.

This initiative aims to address the challenge of accommodation faced by students in tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

Comrade Salahudeen Lukman, Director of Welfare at NANS, made this appeal while presenting an award to the Chief Executive Officer of Nadkaz Nig Ltd., Engr. Abdul-Raheem Kola Kazeem.

The award recognised Kazeem’s outstanding contributions to the development of education in Nigeria, particularly in the provision of scholarships for indigent and vulnerable students, as well as an affordable housing scheme for students.

Lukman led a delegation from NANS, including officials from the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS), to present the award to the CEO of Nadkaz Nig Ltd. in Kwara State.

The student body commended Kazeem for his passion and interest in advancing education in Nigeria.

NANS highlighted that Engr. Kazeem, through his foundation, the “Abdul Raheem Foundation,” has built affordable student hostels at Federal Polytechnic Offa and Kwara State University Malate.

Additionally, the foundation has provided scholarships to over 180 students, particularly vulnerable children, benefiting from Nadkaz Nig Ltd. scholarship programmes.

Lukman, the Director of Welfare at NANS, also revealed that, apart from scholarships, the Foundation has intervened in the provision of instructional materials for basic education pupils and the renovation of schools to create a conducive learning environment.

“This recognition was granted to Nadkaz Nig Ltd. due to their remarkable efforts in implementing an affordable housing scheme and their unwavering commitment to the emancipation of Nigerian students and youth from the shackles of mental slavery and poverty.

“The affordable housing scheme initiated by Nadkaz Nig Ltd. has played a pivotal role in alleviating the housing crisis in Nigeria.

“By providing affordable and quality housing options, they have made it possible for many Nigerians to realise their dreams of owning a home.

This initiative not only addresses a fundamental need but also promotes social and economic stability within the country,” stated Lukman.

He further added, “Recognising that education is the key to breaking free from the chains of poverty and mental limitations, they have actively supported various educational initiatives.

“Through their affordable housing scheme and unwavering support for Nigerian students and youth, they have demonstrated a deep commitment to fostering positive change within the country.

“This award not only acknowledges their accomplishments but also serves as an inspiration for other organisations and individuals to actively participate in the betterment of society.

“Their affordable housing scheme has provided countless Nigerians with the opportunity to own homes, while their support for Nigerian students and youth has helped break the chains of poverty and mental slavery.

“This award serves as a reminder of the importance of collective efforts in shaping a better future for Nigeria and is a testament to Nadkaz Nig Ltd.’s dedication to this cause.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…