The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Cross River State, Barr. Ededem Ani has expressed worry over the absence of juvenile correctional and rehabilitation centres in the state.

Ani made the assertion when the leadership of the Young Lawyers Forum of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Cross River, paid him a courtesy call at his office in Calabar, the state capital.

Ani, who described the visit as long overdue, praised the forum’s successes in its short time of establishment and called on it to maintain the tempo as its leadership continues to grow in the form of a relay race so that the younger generation can take power.

Speaking further on the administration of criminal justice, he hinted that arrangements are ongoing through recommendations from the Chief Judge of the state to the Governor, who would give ascent for inmates with minor offences who have served beyond the number of years prescribed by law to be granted pardon on the basis of the prerogative of mercy.

The Commissioner vowed that “those with serious offences such as murder, kidnapping, rape, and armed robbery are going nowhere. They must serve their terms”, he assured.

The Attorney General urged the young lawyers to continue to be good ambassadors of the Ministry of Justice and also take inspiration from trusted sages in the profession, set achievable goals, and strive to achieve them.

He emphasised diligence, integrity, honesty, and responsibility as virtues that would propel them to higher, more responsible positions both at the bar and at the bar.

He advised the forum to organise law practice competitions between students of the University of Calabar and Arthur Jarvis University to bring about the best results in the state.

Commenting on the workload of judicial officers, Ani emphasised the need to assign young barristers to judges as clerks to help them with their writing due to the stress involved.

According to him, this will open new perspectives for young lawyers, who, as they develop their careers, will be able to master the basics of practising in court.

On his part, the Chairman of the forum, Barr. George Akiki thanked the Justice Commissioner for granting them an audience, which he described as a rare opportunity for cross-fertilisation of ideas with the forum’s leadership in his exalted office.

The leadership of the group called for a synergy of the office of the Commissioner for Justice with the forum to strengthen existing platforms for undergrad law students in the state to become acquainted with the rudiments of law practice.

The group thanked the governor, Prince Bassey Otu, for appointing their beacon of hope, Barr Ededem Ani, as a member of the state executive council.

The group also appealed to the Commissioner to attract law seminars to Cross River for the benefit of practitioners in the state and other economic reasons.

